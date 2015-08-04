MOVES-Sands to join Natixis syndicate from Jefferies
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
Aug 4 Intuitive Aerial publ AB :
* Says Welk Aviation buys two AERIGON systems with the first FAA approval in Hollywood Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 Terence Sands is set to join Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield bond syndication team, banking sources said.
* FY 2016 net profit 9.9 million roubles ($173,536.55) versus 19.5 million roubles year ago