BRIEF-Sanwil Holding FY net loss narrows to 63,000 zlotys
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
Aug 4 Gino Rossi SA :
* July 2015 revenue 19.1 million zlotys ($5.1 million), up 2 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7824 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY 2016 net loss 63,000 zlotys ($16,316.59) versus loss of 12.0 million zlotys year ago
* Shares fall nearly 6 pct (Adds shares, capex forecast, analyst comment)