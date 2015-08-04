BRIEF-Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien: EGM approves merger with ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG
* Extraordinary general meeting approves merger with ACRON Swiss Premium Assets AG
Aug 4 Beni Stabili SpA Siiq :
* Says won the auction for 125.5 million euros ($137.65 million) on the portfolio made of 5 assets and 1 building area located in Milan owned by the public administration
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion