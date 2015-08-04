Aug 4 RBK OJSC :

* H1 EBITDA 12 million roubles ($191,280.78) versus negative EBITDA of 147 million roubles year ago

* H1 revenue 2.17 billion roubles versus 2.23 billion roubles year ago

* Says Derk Sauer is moving to post of vice-president of Onexim group, and president post at RBK is liquidated

* Says he will stay at the company's board of directors

* Says general director Nikolay Molibog will continue operational management of the group ($1 = 62.7350 roubles)