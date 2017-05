Aug 4 Pieno Zvaigzdes AB :

* Q2 sales 42.6 million euros ($46.69 million), down 39 pct versus year ago

* Q2 loss of 0.1 million euros versus net profit of 0.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:

