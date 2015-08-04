BRIEF-Chinasoft International announces resignation of CFO
* Frank Waung, chief financial officer of company, has resigned as chief financial officer
Aug 4 Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies SpA (Screen Service) :
* Says Syes Srl will not renew its offer to buy a Screen Service unit
* Liquidator withdraws company's income statement for FY 2013/2014, ended Sept. 30, 2014, after that Syes Srl has not renewed its offer
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as people spent more using credit and debit cards, sending its shares up as much as 3 percent to a record high.