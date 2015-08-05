Aug 5 Orexo

* Zubsolv market access update on agreement with cvs caremark and announcement of new exclusive agreement in managed medicaid

* Orexo ab says in PBM, CVS Caremark 2016 standard formulary list of excluded drugs for their commercial clients, effective from january 1 Zubsolv has been removed from preferred position

* Orexo ab says at this time orexo estimates direct impact today would effect approximately 10-15 percent of zubsolv gross sales (0.6 - 0.8 share points)

* Orexo says signed exclusive agreement with a PBM in managed medicaid, with potential to exceed market share loss that may develop due to change in cvs caremark commercial plans