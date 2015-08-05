BRIEF-Yi Hua Holdings updates on placing of bonds
* Placing agent, company and guarantor entered into placing agreement
Aug 5 Grammer AG :
* EBIT in first half of 2015 declined to 24.6 million euros ($27 million)compared with previous year (2014: 30.9 million euros)
* A 6 pct increase in group revenue to 710.2 million euros in first half-year
* Net profit came to 13.6 million euros in first half of 2015 (2014: 18.3 million euros)
* Reaffirms its existing forecast for consolidated revenue of more than 1.4 billion euros in 2015
* Expects full-year EBIT to decline by around 15 million euros compared to previous year to around 42 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Caesars entertainment - on may 12 unit entered into an amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement, dated as of october 11, 2013 - sec filing