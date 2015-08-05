BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires building in Washington D.C. for $3.7 mln
* Terreno realty corporation acquires building in washington d.c. For $3.7 million
Aug 5 Euronext NV :
* July 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,911 million euros ($8.59 billion) (up 38 percent compared with July 2014)
* ETF average daily transaction value in July was 513 million euros, up 81 percent compared to July 2014
* In July, average daily volume on equity index derivatives was slightly down at 208,718 contracts (down 8 percent compared with July 2014)
* July 2015 was most active commodities derivatives month ever, beating the former record of July 2012 with 1,740,834 lots traded
* Says revised overnight MCLR to 8.20 percent w.e.f may 15 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qzUR7p) Further company coverage: