Aug 5 Hunter Douglas NV :

* H1 sales: $1,260.1 million, 4.8 pct lower compared with $1,323.9 million in the first half of 2014

* H1 EBITDA: $140.1 million, 5.1 pct higher than $133.3 million in the first half of 2014

* H1 income from operations: $96.4 million, 10.2 pct higher than $87.5 million in the first half of 2014

* H1 total net profit: $77.4 million (per share 1.98 euros ($2.15)), 19.6 pct higher than $64.7 million in the first half of 2014 (per share 1.36 euros)

