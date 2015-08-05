Aug 5 BankNordik P/F :

* Q2 net interest income 127 million Danish crowns ($18.50 million) versus 126 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 15 million crowns versus 54 million crowns year ago

* Says management continues to expect FY 2015 profit of 200 million - 240 million crowns before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax

* Says FY 2015 impairment charges are now expected to fall substantially relative to last year's charges

