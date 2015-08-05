BRIEF-ZIOPHARM Oncology says offering of 9.71 mln common shares priced at $5.15/shr
* Ziopharm oncology announces pricing of $50 million follow-on offering of common stock
Aug 5 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Announces the resignation of James B. Breitmeyer as EVP and Chief Development Officer effective July 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ziopharm oncology announces pricing of $50 million follow-on offering of common stock
* Novan inc - continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017