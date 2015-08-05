BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
Aug 5 Polytec Holding AG :
* EBIT rose to 18.2 million euros ($20 million)(H1 2014: 9.0 million euros) in the first six months 2015, more than doubled
* Consolidated sales increased in the first half of 2015 by 30.6 pct to 311.3 million euros
* In the first half 2015 the group posted a net profit of 12.1 million euros (H1 2014: 6.9 million euros)
* Outlook 2015: still sees group sales of more than 600 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT of significantly above 30 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7