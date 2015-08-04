BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties qtrly net profit RMB228.6 million
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion
Aug 4 Lider Faktoring :
* Q2 operating income of 30.2 million lira ($10.90 million)versus 28.3 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 287,202 lira versus 1.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7709 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity owners of parent company rmb228.6 million versus rmb7.04 billion
FRANKFURT, May 2 The European Central Bank bought more French and Italian bonds than its own rules allow last month, which probably helped keep financial markets calm in the tense run-up to the first round of France's presidential vote.