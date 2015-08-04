Norwegian banks to expand mobile payment app for business use

OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) - ** Norwegian banks will launch a new version of the mobile payment app Vipps, VippsGO, to provide more opportunities for organizations and businesses to sell their goods and services, bank DNB said in a press release on Tuesday ** In February more than 100 Norwegian banks agreed to develop Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google ** Vipps allows individuals to make free money transfers up