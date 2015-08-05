BRIEF-Alm Equity issues four-year unsecured bond loan of SEK 600 mln
* ALM EQUITY AB (PUBL) ISSUES FOUR-YEAR UNSECURED BOND LOAN OF SEK 600 MILLION
Aug 5 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Cleantech Invest's portfolio company Nuuka Solutions has successfully closed an investment round
* Cleantech Invest has joined round and increased its ownership to 37.0 pct from 36.8 pct Source text for Eikon:
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago