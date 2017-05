Aug 5 Mtn Group Ltd

* H1 revenue decreased 4.9 pct (increased 0.7 pct)to 69.21 bln rand

* Group subscribers increased 3.4 pct to 231.0 million for 6 mths to june

* Six month heps decreased 10.3 pct to 654 cents

* Ebitda decreased 10.1 pct (decreased 4.2 pct) to r30.2 billion for 6 mths to june

* Interim dividend of 480 cents per share

