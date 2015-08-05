Aug 5 AGEAS SA :

* Decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme of its outstanding common stock for an amount of 250 million euros ($271.63 million)

* Share buy-back programme will start on Aug. 17, 2015 and will run up to Aug. 5, 2016