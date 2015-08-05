BRIEF-Alm Equity issues four-year unsecured bond loan of SEK 600 mln
* ALM EQUITY AB (PUBL) ISSUES FOUR-YEAR UNSECURED BOND LOAN OF SEK 600 MILLION
Aug 5 AGEAS SA :
* Decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme of its outstanding common stock for an amount of 250 million euros ($271.63 million)
* Share buy-back programme will start on Aug. 17, 2015 and will run up to Aug. 5, 2016
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago