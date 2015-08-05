Aug 5 Ageas SA :

* Reports H1 insurance net profit up by 48 pct to 504 million euros ($548 million)

* H1 life inflows up 25 pct to 13.3 billion euros and non-life up 5 pct to 3.3 billion euros (both at 100 pct)

* H1 gross inflows non-life (consolidated entities) 2.21 billion euros versus 2.13 billion euros a year ago

* H1 group inflows (at 100 pct) at 16.6 billion euros, up 21 pct (13 pct positive foreign exchange impact)

* Q2 insurance net profit at 306 million euros, up 57 pct compared to Q2 2014

* Q2 group net profit at 228 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)