Aug 5 Srv Yhtiot Oyj :

* Says has decided to become a shareholder in the nuclear power plant to be built at Pyhäjoki

* Says has made a financing commitment to Fennovoima's main owner Voimaosakeyhtiö SF

* The financing commitment is equivalent to a 1.8 pct stake in the Fennovoima project

* Says has signed a project management agreement with Fennovoima's plant supplier Rusatom Overseas and main contractor Titan-2 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)