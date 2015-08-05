BRIEF-Terreno Realty acquires building in Washington D.C. for $3.7 mln
* Terreno realty corporation acquires building in washington d.c. For $3.7 million
Aug 5 Srv Yhtiot Oyj :
* Says has decided to become a shareholder in the nuclear power plant to be built at Pyhäjoki
* Says has made a financing commitment to Fennovoima's main owner Voimaosakeyhtiö SF
* The financing commitment is equivalent to a 1.8 pct stake in the Fennovoima project
* Says has signed a project management agreement with Fennovoima's plant supplier Rusatom Overseas and main contractor Titan-2

* Says revised overnight MCLR to 8.20 percent w.e.f may 15