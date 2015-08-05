Aug 5 Novae Group Plc :

* Gross written premium of 463.1 million stg (H1 2014: 362.6 million stg)

* - 7.7 pct like for like growth from existing units at constant rates of exchange

* 13.0 pct growth from investment in new underwriting teams

* Combined ratio improved to 89.8 pct (H1 2014: 91.8 pct)

* Underwriting contribution increased by 57.6 pct to 27.9 million stg (H1 2014: 17.7 million stg)

* Interim dividend up 10.6 pct to 7.3 pence per share(H1 2014: 6.6 pence per share)

* Profit before tax and foreign exchange increased by 28.3 pct to 29.0 million stg (H1 2014: 22.6 million stg)