Aug 5 Sinclair IS Pharma Plc :

* Revenues for full year were £75.9 million, compared to £63.6 million last year

* Revenue in aesthetic portfolio grew strongly reaching £35.8 million for year

* FY15 EBITDA is expected to be in line with board's expectations

* Is actively considering either disposing of part of business and reinvesting proceeds or selling whole company