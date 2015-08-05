BRIEF-ZIOPHARM Oncology says offering of 9.71 mln common shares priced at $5.15/shr
* Ziopharm oncology announces pricing of $50 million follow-on offering of common stock
Aug 5 Sinclair IS Pharma Plc :
* Revenues for full year were £75.9 million, compared to £63.6 million last year
* Revenue in aesthetic portfolio grew strongly reaching £35.8 million for year
* FY15 EBITDA is expected to be in line with board's expectations
* Is actively considering either disposing of part of business and reinvesting proceeds or selling whole company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ziopharm oncology announces pricing of $50 million follow-on offering of common stock
* Novan inc - continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017