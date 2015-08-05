BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
Aug 5 SnowWorld NV :
* Expects to close the current financial year with a higher operating EBITDA and a higher net operating profit
* Results of April until June 2015 are higher compared to last year
* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7