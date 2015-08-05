BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent
Aug 5 Petros Petropoulos SA :
* H1 sales at 39.5 million euros versus 30.4 million euros ($33.00 million) year ago
* Group's EBITDA at 2.84 million euros versus 2.15 million euros year ago
* Profit after tax and minority rights at 0.08 million euros versus 0.92 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 14.81 million euros versus 8.74 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OPrIaa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dick's Sporting says filing form 8-K/A to correct a computation error in co's press release with its current report on form 8-K, filed with SEC on March 7