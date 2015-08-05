BRIEF-India's NDTV Ltd posts March-qtr consol profit
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 5 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Sees FY core earnings per share up between 28% and 31%, equating to a range of between 88.85 cents to 90.88 cents
* Sees FY heps up 20% and 23%, equating to a between 81.47 cents - 83.50 cents versus 67.98 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago
* Says its unit Formosa Prosonic Electronics Sdn. BHD plans to dispose plant and land for 10.8 million ringgit