Aug 5 Srv Yhtiot Oyj :

* SRV has sold the health and wellbeing centre it is developing in Kalasatama, Helsinki to a German special fund managed by Deka Immobilien

* Parties signed agreement on August 5

* Transaction price will remain confidential

* Construction is due to start in July, and centre is expected to be finished in late 2017 Source text for Eikon:

