BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
Aug 5 Srv Yhtiot Oyj :
* SRV has sold the health and wellbeing centre it is developing in Kalasatama, Helsinki to a German special fund managed by Deka Immobilien
* Parties signed agreement on August 5
* Transaction price will remain confidential
* Construction is due to start in July, and centre is expected to be finished in late 2017 Source text for Eikon:
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.