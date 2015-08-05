BRIEF-A8 New Media announces investment in Qingsong Fund III
* Agreed to invest RMB20 million to subscribe for approximately 3.23% interest in Qingsong Fund III in capacity of lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Tecnotree Oyj :
* Says it is concluded that the equity of Tecnotree Oyj, the parent company of the Group, is negative
* Draft restructuring program shall be submitted to district court of Espoo by Sept. 30, 2015
* Says if court approves a restructuring program and cutting of debt, equity of Tecnotree Oyj will improve Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lau Mo has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: