Aug 5 Masi Agricola SpA :

* Says EQUITA SIM SpA partially excercised greenshoe option at a price of 4.6 euros

* Following the excercise of the greenshoe option Masi Agricola's free float is equal to 20.5 percent of share capital

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)