BRIEF-Yanlord to acquire majority stake in Wuhan City Development Project
* Yanlord to acquire majority stake in Wuhan City Development Project
Aug 5 Atakule REIT :
* Q2 net profit of 731,127 lira ($262,429) versus 3.9 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 1.5 million lira versus 1.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7860 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yanlord to acquire majority stake in Wuhan City Development Project
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 21 million units at a price to public of $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: