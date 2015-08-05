BRIEF-India's Quick Heal Technologies March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 236.3 million rupees versus profit 373.6 million rupees year ago
Aug 5 Soitec SA :
* Announces the end of negotiations with ConcenSolar regarding a sale of solar assets and continues its refocus on electronics
* Announces that despite signature on May 20, 2015 of an agreement for sale of a portion of its solar business to ConcenSolar, the closing will not occur
* Is disappointed and particularly for loss of this opportunity with corresponding anticipated capital gains as expected and indicated in its communications dated May 20 and 28, 2015
* Will continue its plan to refocus on its core electronics business and to transition away from its solar business activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT, EXORIGO-UPOS SP. Z O.O., TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 7 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)