BRIEF-Tech Semiconductors to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Aug 6 Bittium Oyj :
* Q2 net sales grew to 15.3 million euros ($16.70 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago, representing an increase of 23.2 pct year-on-year
* Q2 operating profit was 1.0 million euros versus operating loss of 1.1 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
** Earnings margins in Telenor's extensive Asian operations are lifted by the ongoing growth in mobile broadband usage in the region, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said during the company's first-quarter earnings presentation on Thursday