Aug 6 TAG Immobilien AG
* Group net income at the end of h1 2015 came to eur 48.3
million after eur 14.2 million at 30 june 2014
* Free dividend of eur 0.50 per share in june 2015
corresponds to attractive dividend yield of around 4.5%
* Quarter FFO of eur 18.6 million, after eur 18.1 million in
the previous quarter
* Opportunistic sale of 972 units in berlin resulted in a
book profit of eur 10.7 million and net cash proceeds of eur
34.6 million
* For-Like rental growth of 1.3%, or 2.3% including the
effects from vacancy reductionTag says vacancy in the
residential units decreased from 9.0% at the beginning of 2015
to 8.7%
* At 63.2% and 65.7% (including convertible bonds), the LTV
(loan to value) ratio was on par with the levels at 31 december
2014 of 62.2% and 65.3%
* NAV per share, following payment of a tax free dividend of
eur 0.50 to the shareholders, was eur 9.78 at the end of q2
2015, after eur 10.10 at 31 december 2014.
source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: