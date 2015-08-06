BRIEF-PTL Enterprises March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 6 Udg Healthcare Plc :
* Group revenues and adjusted operating profits for nine months to June 30 are significantly ahead of same period last year
* Reiterating guidance for constant currency adjusted diluted FY EPS of between 7 pct and 9 pct ahead of last year
* Expect an exceptional charge of approximately 15 mln euros in 2015 (11 mln euros of which is a cash charge), at upper end of our previously guided range
* NOTIFIED BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION, FDA, THAT THE COMPANY'S HEPARIN SUBSTANCE HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN-DRUG DESIGNATION IN THE UNITED STATES