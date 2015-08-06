Aug 6 Udg Healthcare Plc :

* Group revenues and adjusted operating profits for nine months to June 30 are significantly ahead of same period last year

* Reiterating guidance for constant currency adjusted diluted FY EPS of between 7 pct and 9 pct ahead of last year

* Expect an exceptional charge of approximately 15 mln euros in 2015 (11 mln euros of which is a cash charge), at upper end of our previously guided range