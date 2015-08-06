Aug 6 Old Mutual Plc
* Adjusted operating profit (aop) of £904 million, up 20% in
constant currency, 19% in reported currency
* Aop earnings per share of 10.3p up 18% in constant
currency, 17% in reported currency
* Interim dividend of 2.65p up 8%
* Net client cash flow (nccf) of £1.4 billion
* Group roe 15.0%, at top end of our target range of 12-15%
* strong performance by old mutual in south africa, with
profits up 14%, and profits up 31% in rest of africa
* Profits at old mutual wealth up 26%; up 33% excluding
quilter cheviot and european divestments
* Fum at £335.7 billion up 7% in constant currency, 5% in
reported currency (versus fy2014)
