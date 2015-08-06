BRIEF-Bytom April revenue up 31.4 pct yoy
* April revenue 19.1 million zlotys ($4.9 million), up 31.4 percent year on year
Aug 6 Devoran SA :
* Resolves to raise capital via a new issue of series L shares of the nominal value of 0.3 zloty per share
* To increase capital by no less than 0.3 zloty and no more than 2,531,790 zlotys ($661,500)
* The current shareholders will be entitled to subscribe for 9 new series L shares for every 1 share held Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8272 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
