BRIEF-Kaimei Electronic unit to dispose plant and land for 10.8 mln ringgit
* Says its unit Formosa Prosonic Electronics Sdn. BHD plans to dispose plant and land for 10.8 million ringgit
Aug 5 Quindell Plc
* Says publishes results and publication of report and accounts for year ended 31 December 2014
* Has requested that its shares be restored to trading and expects suspension to be lifted on 6 August
* Will mandate new group chief executive officer to lead a review of businesses and develop a business strategy
* Current desire of board remains to make a capital distribution of at least £1 per ordinary share
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO