Aug 5 Quindell Plc

* Group has been hampered from taking full advantage of new business opportunities and funds needed to invest in businesses have been restrained

* Revenues for first half of 2015 for insurance technology solutions business is broadly same compared to same period in 2014

* Revenue is expected to remain broadly flat for 2015

* adjusted ebitda loss for full year before central costs expected with similar drain on cash resources of about £10 million for continuing businesses

* Second half of 2015 is expected to see continued development of new group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)