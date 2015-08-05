BRIEF-A8 New Media announces investment in Qingsong Fund III
* Agreed to invest RMB20 million to subscribe for approximately 3.23% interest in Qingsong Fund III in capacity of lp
Aug 5 Compucon Computer Applications SA :
* Decides not to proceed with share capital increase at this stage due to negative economic conditions in Greece
* To examine conditions in the immediate future

* Lau Mo has been appointed as an executive director