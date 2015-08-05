BRIEF-Ally Financial launches Ally Invest, its brokerage and wealth management offering
Ally Financial Inc announced launch of Ally Invest, its brokerage and wealth management offering
Aug 5 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Akelius acquires 260 apartments in Montreal
* Properties were built in 1970 and price is 10,400 Swedish crowns ($46) per square meter.
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.7139 Swedish crowns)
Difference capital financial inc qtrly net asset value per share $7.77