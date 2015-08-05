G7 communiques to include reference to trade-German source
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
Aug 5 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :
* EQT VI has agreed to acquire a majority stake of Nordic Aviation Capital A/S
* SPEAS has made an investment commitment of 10 million euros ($10.90 million) to the private equity fund EQT VI Source text: bit.ly/1g8E4yK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility