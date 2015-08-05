BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share
Aug 5 Taste Holdings Ltd
* Update on the Fish & Chip Co litigation
* Litigation between traditional fish and chips and others, buon gusto cuisine and taste has now been fully and finally settled
* Parties having specifically agreed that sale agreement concluded between them came into full force and effect on Feb. 1 2012
* All actions between parties have now been withdrawn.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 209,696 ZLOTYS VERSUS 186,044 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO