BRIEF-Heng Tai Consumables Group updates on acquisition of Moon Concept Limited
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendors entered into agreement
Aug 5 Imeni Geroya VOV Danilchenko V. I. OJSC :
* H1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.1 million roubles ($33,480.01) versus 2.9 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue to RAS of 5.6 million roubles versus 32 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Hqs9Co
Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.7240 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and vendors entered into agreement
* CEO says positive trend in industrial solutions orders to continue through year