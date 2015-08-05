BRIEF-Yanlord to acquire majority stake in Wuhan City Development Project
Aug 5 Pro Kapital Grupp As :
* Withdraws from submitting final offer for purchase of "Kopli Liinid" development
* Chairman says company wishes to focus in coming years to its existing projects, mainly to the development of T1 Shopping Centre and Tondi living district
* Chairman of the Management Board says company shall keep an eye on Kopli in the future Source text for Eikon:

* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 21 million units at a price to public of $10.00 per unit