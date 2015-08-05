BRIEF-Power Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.70
* Power corporation reports first quarter financial results and dividend increase of 7%
Aug 5 Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd
* Distributions for 2015 financial year increased by 19.13% to 390.67 cents per share
* Comparable retail sales growth of 7.9% for year was lower than 8.8% achieved at interim period
* Fy rental revenue 1.88 billion rand
* Fy headline earnings per share 1 493.31 cents
KIGALI, May 12 A prominent Ugandan gay rights activist was arrested upon her arrival at the airport of the Rwandan capital Kigali on Friday on suspicion of "drunkenness and gross misconduct", police said.