Aug 5 Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd

* Distributions for 2015 financial year increased by 19.13% to 390.67 cents per share

* Comparable retail sales growth of 7.9% for year was lower than 8.8% achieved at interim period

* Fy rental revenue 1.88 billion rand

* Fy headline earnings per share 1 493.31 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)