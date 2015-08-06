Aug 6 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :
* SRV aims to increase its operating profit margin to over 8 per cent by end of strategy
period, instead of earlier announced target of 6 per cent
* Target for return on equity remains unchanged at no less than 15 per cent, but in revised
objectives company intends to achieve it by end of strategy period
* Seeks to increase return on investment of International Operations to at least 15 per cent
by end of strategy period
* Earlier objective was to increase average annual revenue of International Operations to
about 100 million euros ($109.18 million)
* New objective for dividend payment is 30-50 per cent of annual result, taking into account
capital needs of business operations, instead of earlier announced figure of 30 per cent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)