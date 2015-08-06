METALS-London copper teeters near 4-month low as stocks rise

(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 4 London copper stumbled towards its lowest this year on Thursday on what traders said was China-based selling after a big build-up in exchange stocks and on expectations two U.S. rate rises this year could curb interest in dollar-denominated metals. London Metal Exchange copper stocks jumped by more than 30,000 tonnes, the most recent data showed, with another large increase anticipated. "The L