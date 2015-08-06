Aug 6 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Q2 revenue 164.5 million euros ($179.62 million) versus 143.1 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 0.8 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* End-Q2 order backlog 1.26 billion euros versus 1.05 billion euros year ago

* SRV estimates that a total of 247 developer-contracted residential units will be completed during 2015

* FY 2015 revenue is expected to increase on FY 2014 (684.4 million euros 1-12/2014)

* FY 2015 result before taxes is forecast to be in range of 10 million - 20 million euros (18.5 million euros 1-12/2014) Source text for Eikon:

