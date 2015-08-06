BRIEF-PTL Enterprises March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 6 Medigene AG :
* H1 scheduled increase in EBITDA loss to 4.3 million euros (6 months 2014: 1.6 million euros)
* H1 research and development expenses increased by 21 pct to 4.117 million euros in first half of 2015 (6 months 2014: 3.408 million euros)
* H1 net loss 6.113 mln euros versus loss of 2.841 mln euros year ago
* H1 total revenue decreased in reporting period to 3.372 mln euros (6 months 2014: 6.093 million euros)
* Confirms its financial forecast for fiscal year 2015
Source text - bit.ly/1DsiDDQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NOTIFIED BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION, FDA, THAT THE COMPANY'S HEPARIN SUBSTANCE HAS BEEN GRANTED ORPHAN-DRUG DESIGNATION IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)