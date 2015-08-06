Aug 6 Hawesko Holding AG :

* Full-Year forecast confirmed

* During quarterly period from 1 April to 30 June consolidated sales rose by 0.4 percent compared to same quarter in previous year (111.0 million euros) to 111.5 million euros ($121.62 million) before VAT

* Q2 EBIT was increased from 3.3 million euros to 4.8 million euros

* Q2 consolidated net income after deductions for taxes and non-controlling interests for quarter amounted to 3.1 million euros and 0.34 euros per share (same quarter in previous year: 2.5 million euros and 0.27 euros per share)

Source text: bit.ly/1MOtStb

($1 = 0.9168 euros)