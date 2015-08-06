Aug 6 Sanoma Oyj :

* Sanoma was informed that Russian Government Commission for Monitoring Foreign Investments has at this time decided not to issue approval for sale of Sanoma's 50 pct stake in Fashion Press

* Transaction was part of broad strategic review announced by Sanoma in October 2013 to redesign its consumer media operations

* Strategic review of Sanoma's 50 pct stake in Fashion Press will continue

* Sale of Russian daily financial newspaper Vedomosti to Ivania Ltd and the Russian magazines of United Press to Moscow Times LLC were announced in April 2015

* These transactions have been closed

